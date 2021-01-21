SAFE DEAL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $260,524.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.34 or 0.00035809 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $260,524.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00051351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00127600 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00074114 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00281946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00068589 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000728 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

