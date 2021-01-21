SafeInsure Trading Down 42.5% This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $209,112.19 and approximately $1.24 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.00275619 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011419 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005857 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,150,118 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

