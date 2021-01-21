Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $74.28

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $74.28 and traded as high as $80.12. Safety Insurance Group shares last traded at $79.76, with a volume of 1,806 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.29.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Srb acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.97 per share, for a total transaction of $45,480.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $59,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 31,415 shares of company stock worth $2,185,776. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,932 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,444,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

