salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $223.44 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $204.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.35.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total value of $3,731,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,271 shares of company stock worth $31,949,416 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.39.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

