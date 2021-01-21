SalmonSwap (SAL) Reaches Market Cap of $113,290.59

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One SalmonSwap token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC on major exchanges. SalmonSwap has a market capitalization of $113,290.59 and approximately $8.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SalmonSwap has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00538237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.18 or 0.03882440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012862 BTC.

About SalmonSwap

SalmonSwap is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SalmonSwap’s official website is salmonswap.io . SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll

SalmonSwap Token Trading

SalmonSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalmonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SalmonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SalmonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

