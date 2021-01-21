Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $163.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $132.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.40.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $134.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $159.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Durational Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

