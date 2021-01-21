SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $5.26. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 1,116,625 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $182.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.55.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.56. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter.
About SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.
See Also: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.