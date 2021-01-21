SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.13

Shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $5.26. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 1,116,625 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $182.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.55.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.56. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 364.22%. The business had revenue of $27.68 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SD. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 789.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215,048 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the third quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,067,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 157,302 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had 1,013 net producing wells; and approximately 511,000 net acres under lease, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 89.9 million barrels of oil equivalent.

