Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €325.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASML. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €350.00 ($411.76) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €443.00 ($521.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €386.15 ($454.30).

