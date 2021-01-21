Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MO. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

