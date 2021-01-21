Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

SPNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

NASDAQ:SPNS opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. Sapiens International has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $97.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.32 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sapiens International by 513.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.