SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SASDY stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. SAS AB has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.74.
SAS AB (publ) Company Profile
