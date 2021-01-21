SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SASDY stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. SAS AB has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

SAS AB (publ) Company Profile

SAS AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger flight transportation services in the Nordic and international route network. The company also provides air cargo and other aviation services, as well as offers in-flight sales, ground handling services, and technical maintenance services.

