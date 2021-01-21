Scharf Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after acquiring an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

GOOG opened at $1,886.90 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,903.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,765.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,624.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.