Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L) (LON:SERE) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L) (LON:SERE)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.34). Approximately 92,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 181,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.32).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 80.91. The company has a market capitalization of £137.08 million and a PE ratio of 8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.51, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L)’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (SERE.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is engaged in property investment in the Continental Europe. The Company’s objective is to target a dividend yield of 5.5% based on the euro equivalent of the issue price at launch.

