Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 548.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,320,000 after buying an additional 418,953 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,892,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,636,000 after buying an additional 256,430 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 213,276 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,830,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.39 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $67.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88.

