Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stake Boosted by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $61.60 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.