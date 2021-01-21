Scotiabank Boosts Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $59.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $46.25 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRLXF. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boralex in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Boralex from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boralex from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Boralex from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

BRLXF stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. Boralex has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $44.17.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

