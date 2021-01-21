Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) (LON:SST) Shares Gap Up to $1,000.00

Shares of Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) (LON:SST) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1,000.00, but opened at $1,040.00. Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L) shares last traded at $992.00, with a volume of 10,509 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £280.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 978.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 898.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust Plc (SST.L)’s payout ratio is -7.54%.

The Scottish Oriental Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing mainly in smaller Asian quoted companies. It invests mainly in the shares of smaller Asian quoted companies. For investment purposes, the investment region includes China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

