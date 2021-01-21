Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

SBCF stock opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $190,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.