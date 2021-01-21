Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.49 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $33.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $190,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.