Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 154.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 31.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $45.00. 5,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

