Selfkey Hits 1-Day Volume of $651,659.00 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $8.70 million and $651,659.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00062406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.24 or 0.00534142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005837 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,240.23 or 0.03891208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,633,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

