Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Gap Up to $1.29

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.29, but opened at $1.42. Senmiao Technology shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 109,740 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

