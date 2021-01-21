Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Sells $16,151,550.00 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,931,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.97. The stock had a trading volume of 780,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,967. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHAK. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shake Shack from $69.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in Shake Shack by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Shake Shack by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

