Sharder (SS) Hits Market Cap of $675,201.53

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Sharder has a total market cap of $675,201.53 and $145,676.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sharder has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One Sharder token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00060909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.85 or 0.00529909 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00042221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,316.57 or 0.03836417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016331 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Sharder Token Profile

SS is a token. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain

