Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.73

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.73 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 23275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Sharp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sharp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sharp Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.