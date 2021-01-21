Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shattuck Labs Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. The company’s wholly owned program includes SL-172154. It operates principally in Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. Shattuck Labs Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

STTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.69. Shattuck Labs has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

