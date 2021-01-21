Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

SHLX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 2,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The business had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.