Shift Price Reaches $0.37 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Shift has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $59.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shift has traded up 64.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008057 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008074 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002569 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001275 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002515 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Shift is www.shiftproject.com

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

