ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Shares Gap Up to $2.70

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.70, but opened at $3.31. ShiftPixy shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 34,280 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ShiftPixy by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ShiftPixy in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

