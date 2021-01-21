ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins Sells 2,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $282,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,950,698.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SWAV traded down $9.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.38. 681,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,833. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.28% and a negative net margin of 108.73%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,104,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.43.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.