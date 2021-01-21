Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SRGHY stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.91.
Shoprite Company Profile
Featured Story: Forex
