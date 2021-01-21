Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Shurgard Self Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of SSSAF opened at $41.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $43.77.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

