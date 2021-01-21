Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Shutterstock by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth $2,287,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist boosted their target price on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

