Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMMNY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $26.90. 27,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.69. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

