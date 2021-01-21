Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.22

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.22 and traded as high as $26.43. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 20,046 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSRR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,447 shares in the company, valued at $919,115.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,838 shares of company stock valued at $256,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

