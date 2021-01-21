Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.19. Signature Bank reported earnings of $2.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $9.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CSFB assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $153.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

