Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.19. Signature Bank reported earnings of $2.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.
On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.36 to $9.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $13.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Signature Bank.
Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $412.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $153.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $68.98 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.