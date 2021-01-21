Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%.

NYSE:SI opened at $66.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day moving average of $28.44. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 3.00.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.