Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%.

NYSE SI opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.44. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188 in the last 90 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SI. Wedbush began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.