Simulations Plus, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.
Simulations Plus has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.
Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $74.55 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.18, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.
SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.
In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
See Also: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.