Simulations Plus, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd.

Simulations Plus has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $74.55 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $83.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.18, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,654,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,631 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.