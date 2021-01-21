Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM) Shares Down 1.5%

Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) (CVE:SBM) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.34. Approximately 67,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 52,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.81 million and a PE ratio of -15.23.

Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) Company Profile (CVE:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Corp. develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. The company develops programs in the areas of diabetes, anti-inflammatories, and anti-infectives for therapeutics; anti-aging and depigmenting agents in cosmeceuticals; and biological ingredients, such as inducers and adjuvants for the biological development and preservation.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirona Biochem Corp. (SBM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.