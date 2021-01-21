Skycoin (SKY) 1-Day Volume Hits $706,976.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001810 BTC on popular exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and $706,976.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00049684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120056 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00072514 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00064507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

