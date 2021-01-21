Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $175.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Skyworks Solutions traded as high as $167.88 and last traded at $165.42, with a volume of 20824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.39.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 61.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 198.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,105 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

