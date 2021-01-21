Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 2.06-2.06 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $2.06 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $168.95.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,228,696.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,923.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,679,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,432.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.