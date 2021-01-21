SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,176,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,260 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,768,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,982,000 after acquiring an additional 499,900 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,602,000. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 396,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,369,000 after acquiring an additional 147,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,373,000 after acquiring an additional 132,893 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.08. 1,662,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,938. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.6396 per share. This represents a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

