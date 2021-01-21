SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Given New $15.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $15.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on SLM in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. SLM has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $364.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 23.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SLM will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SLM by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

