SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $10.50 to $15.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SLM traded as high as $14.08 and last traded at $13.81, with a volume of 135537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

SLM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 52.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 396.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,879,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,244 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the third quarter worth about $210,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of SLM by 11.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 299,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLM)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

