Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.50.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $745,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,383.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,286.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,114 shares of company stock valued at $29,982,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

