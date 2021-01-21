Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,786 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $515,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at $5,040,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 207.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 257,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 127.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.85. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $24.76.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.27 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

