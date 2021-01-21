Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 17,148 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 95,515 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 17,148 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,648 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,199 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,102 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 176,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $2,410,934.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,697 shares in the company, valued at $12,639,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,060 shares of company stock worth $12,320,340 over the last 90 days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DKS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $67.16 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

