Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 2,868 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $167.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEA shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.41.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.